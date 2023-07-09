Nakuul Mehta shares glimpse of 'best moment' with Shreya Ghoshal and it has a Bade Achhe Lagte Hain connection

Nakuul Mehta is among the most talented and well-known actors in the entertainment world and has a dedicated massive fan following. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities. On social media, he often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life. Recently, Nakuul attended and hosted an event wherein he bagged an opportunity to share the stage with the fabulous singer Shreya Ghosal.

Nakuul Mehta's new post:

A few hours ago, Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a new post with his fans and followers. In this post, the actor is seen sharing the stage with the star singer Shreya Ghoshal and singing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with the singer. The video starts with Nakuul welcoming Shreya on the stage and then the two sing the song together. After their performance, Shreys went on to praise Nakuul and said, "Nakuul is a fabulous singer, I have seen glimpses of him singing somewhere on Instagram when Jankee had uploaded it. I am a very big admirer of you." Nakuul then expressed how he is on cloud nine as Shreya has praised him.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor wrote, "The world stops for a little bit when Shreya sings just for you in a packed concert." Sharing this video, Nakuul wrote, "@shreyaghoshal ‘s HAINA > Any other living singers best note Also, henceforth no one is allowed to make fun of my limited musical talents! We now come approved by the GREATEST of all time, herself P.S. I meant every word I said to you on stage. Listening to you LIVE will probably go down as the best moment of this year, already @shreyaghoshal."

Watch the video here-

Speaking about his personal life, Nakuul Mehta dated Jankee Parekh for a long time before they tied the wedding knot on 28 January 2012. The couple embraced parenthood on 3 February 2021 when they welcomed their son Sufi.

About Nakuul Mehta's professional life:

Currently, Nakuul Mehta is seen on the small screen as the lead protagonist in the beloved daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 and stars opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul essays the role of Ram while Disha plays Priya.

