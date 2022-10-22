Nakuul Mehta is 'Indebted and grateful' as Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 completes 300 episodes; Check out

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry and has been part of numerous successful shows. The actor became a popular name with the show Ishqbaaz and presently he is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In the show, he is paired with actress Disha Parmar and plays the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The show recently completed 300 episodes on screen and Nakuul Mehta shared a post on social media as he expressed gratitude.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar came together for the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 which started airing from 12 August 2021. The whole team celebrated a few months ago when the show completed 1 year of being on-air. Now the show has crossed another milestone as it has aired 300 episodes. On this special day, the actor shared in the post, “Tonight we play our 300th episode. Television can be relentless. You show up everyday with very little prep time. Driving to work is spent reading a long’sh screenplay for the given day. Dialogues are brewed fresh whilst you get your face pancaked. On most days you are multitasking & running or delegating errands cause life…You prepare as much as you can and then you leave it the universe that you show up with everything you got on the given day.. You find the ‘juice’ or clues everyday if you are open to receiving. From your audiences, from your own magic moments between action & cut, almost always from the written material & then mostly from the cast and crew you jam with..