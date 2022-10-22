Nakuul Mehta is 'Indebted and grateful' as Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 completes 300 episodes; Check out
Nakuul Mehta shares a special post as Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 reaches a new milestone.
Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry and has been part of numerous successful shows. The actor became a popular name with the show Ishqbaaz and presently he is playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. In the show, he is paired with actress Disha Parmar and plays the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The show recently completed 300 episodes on screen and Nakuul Mehta shared a post on social media as he expressed gratitude.
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar came together for the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 which started airing from 12 August 2021. The whole team celebrated a few months ago when the show completed 1 year of being on-air. Now the show has crossed another milestone as it has aired 300 episodes. On this special day, the actor shared in the post, “Tonight we play our 300th episode. Television can be relentless. You show up everyday with very little prep time. Driving to work is spent reading a long’sh screenplay for the given day. Dialogues are brewed fresh whilst you get your face pancaked. On most days you are multitasking & running or delegating errands cause life…You prepare as much as you can and then you leave it the universe that you show up with everything you got on the given day.. You find the ‘juice’ or clues everyday if you are open to receiving. From your audiences, from your own magic moments between action & cut, almost always from the written material & then mostly from the cast and crew you jam with..
When most of these elements align, its a gentle reminder that there’s so much to be grateful for.. 300 times love to our audiences who tune in every night, the amazing cast and crew who make the show what it is.. Most of them are silent workers you may never know off but god knows that I wouldn’t have had a shot at living this beauty if it wasn’t for the work they put it..
Indebted & grateful Also, see you tonight at 8!”
See Nakuul’s post here-
Numerous friends and fans of the actor took to comment section to congratulate him for the achievement. Karan V Grover commented, “to another 300 spartan”, Meiyang Chang commented, “You’re inspiring, Noxxxy boy”, Gajrajrao commented, “Congratulations”. His co-star Shubhaavi Choksey commented, “for much much more” and Manya Singh wrote, “I am so blessed to be the part of this beautiful show .... .... Happpppppyyy 300 .... Yayyyyyyyyy.” Tahira Kashyap, Arjun Bijlani and others dropped love and clap emojis.
Nakuul Mehta professional life
Actor Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did popukar shows like Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. He has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 1 and 2.
Disha Parmar Professional life
Disha Parmar also made her acting debut with the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She went on work in the show Woh Apna Sa and made special appearance in sevral daily soaps. She is presently playing lead in Ekta Kapoor’s show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.
ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of Ram and Priya’s ‘sensible, calm and mature LOVE STORY’ with a twist