Nakuul Mehta shares OLD and UNSEEN photo with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Disha Parmar; don't miss out on his hilarious note
Nakuul Mehta is known for shows like Ishqbaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and others. Let us take a look at his latest social media post, a throwback picture with Disha Parmar.
Nakuul Mehta, probably one of the most charming and talented actors in the television industry, maintains an active social media presence. From giving a sneak peek into his personal life to sharing glimpses of his achievements, the actor has never missed an opportunity to treat fans with his candid posts. This time, the Ishqbaaz fame shared an old and unseen picture with Disha Parmar. Nakuul also posted a note that added a humorous touch to the photo.
On his official Instagram story, Nakuul Mehta dropped a picture with his Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara co-actress, Disha Parmar. The old snapshot is from their young days, and the innocence on their face clearly steals the spotlight. Dressed in a gray shirt and black pants, Nakuul donned a wide grin, whereas Disha posed with a soft smile. The actress appears to be beautiful in a blue and white suit.
Along with the post, there was a caption that read, "Hey, @dishaparmar Any resemblance is purely accidental." Re-sharing the photo on her story, the Woh Apna Sa actress inserted two laughing emojis.
Take a look at the photo here:
For those who are unaware, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have worked together in two hit television shows- Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Their onscreen chemistry created magic, and even today, the fans manifest them to share screen space by coming together for a show.
Nakuul Mehta forayed into acting with a small role in a Telugu film named Abhimaani. He later starred in a Hindi film, Haal-e-Dil, too. After trying his luck in movies, the actor joined the television scene in 2012. Further, he gained recognition for Gul Khan’s Ishqbaaz. His latest fictional outing was Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3.
