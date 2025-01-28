Nakuul Mehta shares throwback video from his wedding with Jankee Parekh as he celebrates their anniversary; latter's reaction says it all

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are among the most adorable couples in the television industry. From falling in love to maintaining the same spark even after years of marriage, the couple has genuinely proved what it looks like to have a soulmate by one's side. While Nakuul has never left an opportunity to impress his fans with his charm, the actor's family-oriented side has fans swooning. On their anniversary, Mehta posted a throwback video from their wedding.

Celebrating their special day, Nakuul Mehta took to his official Instagram account to share a heartwarming video from his wedding to Jankee Parekh, marking their anniversary. The touching clip featured the couple exchanging heartfelt vows in a beautifully decorated setting, along with the vibrant moment of them exchanging varmala, symbolizing their love and unity. In addition to this, the short video also included some of their old pictures.

Take a look at the post here:

The sweetest part? A frame featuring the perfect family: Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh, and their son Sufi! Indeed, their love story is all about smiles, beautiful memories, and meaningful moments. In the caption, the Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara fame wrote, "All the treasures of this world aside, That you chose to spend each day of this life with me is my greatest good fortune. Happy wedding anniversary @jank_ee."

After Nakuul Mehta dropped the anniversary special post, it quickly received love from his industry friends, Bollywood celebs, and also his wife, Jankee. Expressing love and admiration for him, she wrote, "Wait…. What!!! How did u get all of this!! I am Not crying I love you. Call me after your shot."

Dia Mirza commented, "Happy Anniversary sweethearts," while Tahira Kashyap called the couple 'cuties.' Further, Gautam Rode, Sargun Mehta, Mansi Srivastava, Aditi Dev Sharma, and others also reacted.

For the uninitiated, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh got married after nine years of dating. They were teenage sweethearts. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021.

Pinkvilla wishes Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta a very happy wedding anniversary!

