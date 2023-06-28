Nakuul Mehta still confused about THIS love after 7 years ; What is he talking about?

Ishqbaaz was one of the most popular television shows that gave audiences the hit jodi of Shivaay and Anika. It was one of the most-loved youth-based shows and viewers loved the funny banter between Nakuul Mehta's Shivaay and Surbhi Chandna's Anika. The show also featured Shrenu Parikh in the lead. Now, the starcast took to social media yesterday to celebrate 7 years of the show. Fans got emotional seeing their posts and showered them with love.

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna celebrate 7 years of Ishqbaaz

Nakuul Mehta uploaded a video which is a collage of several clips from the TV show. Uploading the video, he wrote, "7 years of Ishqbaaaz today. Incredible journey with some incredible people and the most fan-tastical audiences ever. How does one even make sense of this love?" From some special moments with Surbhi on-screen to some funny moments- the video will surely make fans of the show emotional.

Surbhi also uploaded a video where the lead pair, Nakuul, and Surbhi are seen enacting a scene. An excited Nakuul asks everyone, 'Aaj kya special din hai?' Everyone ignores him, but later comes running towards him and congratulates him for the successful completion of 7 years of the show. Suurbhi wrote in the caption, "Aaj Kya Special Hai ? 7 Years to Iconic Ishqbaaaz. Time Truly Flies. Cherish all the memories and people i met on this beautiful journey. Nothing can come close to the experience I experienced while being a part of IB. Everyday on Set was approached with soo much excitement"

Take a look at the video here:

Reaction of netizens

Fans of the show got emotional seeing the video. Many commented that they want the show to return to television, while others wrote they need season 2 of this hit show. One comment reads, "Vote - who wants #ishqbaaz to be back on screen." Mansi Srivastava wrote, "Omg what a team it was, happy 7 ". Shrenu Parikh commented, "Pyaaaar."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh to avoid sharing screen space for next 5 years? Report