Nakuul Mehta trains son Sufi to become Michael Jordon; Their cute football session will light up your Sunday
Nakuul Mehta is presently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 opposite Disha Parmar.
Nakuul Mehta is amongst the most popular actors in the entertainment industry, but along with this, he is definitely an ardent father to his cute little son Sufi. The actor is married to his long-time sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple is proud parents of a baby boy Sufi. Amidst his busy schedule, Nakuul often manages to dedicate his free time to Sufi and also shares a glimpse with his fans. The father-son duo is often seen playing games or spending quality time at home.
Today Nakuul and Jankee stepped out with their son Sufi to spend a fun-filled Sunday. Nakuul shared a glimpse with his fans of their happy time on his Instagram handle. In this video, Nakuul is seen training his baby boy Sufi to be the next Michael Jordon as he plays football with him. Sharing this video, Nakuul wrote, "Hallelujah Sufi Jordan" and in the caption of this video, he wrote, "Am I becoming that annoying parent who’s actualising his life goals through the offspring? No, right! Thanks in advance." In the comment section, fans are cheering this father-son duo and have also tagged them 'cute'.
In the comment section, one Instagram user wrote, "Do you want increase your Instagram followers of?" interestingly Nakuul noticed his comment and replied, "No. I'm happy."
On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend, Jankee Parekh. Nakuul and Jankee are married for almost 10 years now and they have a son named Sufi. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, the key to keeping the romance alive for years. The couple frequently posts family pictures and has a separate dedicated Instagram account for baby Sufi.
Nakuul Mehta's career:
Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including 'I Don't Watch TV' and 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'. The actor is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar.
Also Read: Nakuul Mehta wears kurta pajama and poses with an old, rustic cycle; Girl fans fall for his smile