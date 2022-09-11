Nakuul Mehta trains son Sufi to become Michael Jordon; Their cute football session will light up your Sunday

Nakuul Mehta is amongst the most popular actors in the entertainment industry, but along with this, he is definitely an ardent father to his cute little son Sufi. The actor is married to his long-time sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple is proud parents of a baby boy Sufi. Amidst his busy schedule, Nakuul often manages to dedicate his free time to Sufi and also shares a glimpse with his fans. The father-son duo is often seen playing games or spending quality time at home.

Today Nakuul and Jankee stepped out with their son Sufi to spend a fun-filled Sunday. Nakuul shared a glimpse with his fans of their happy time on his Instagram handle. In this video, Nakuul is seen training his baby boy Sufi to be the next Michael Jordon as he plays football with him. Sharing this video, Nakuul wrote, "Hallelujah Sufi Jordan" and in the caption of this video, he wrote, "Am I becoming that annoying parent who’s actualising his life goals through the offspring? No, right! Thanks in advance." In the comment section, fans are cheering this father-son duo and have also tagged them 'cute'.