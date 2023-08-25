Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh give a fun twist to song Mahiye Jinna Sohna and it's oh-so relatable; Watch

Celebrity figure Nakuul Mehta holds a prominent status in the entertainment industry, drawing a substantial following of fans. In addition to his on-screen engagements, Nakuul effectively captivates his audience through his interactions on social media platforms. Recently, the actor shared a video on Instagram, showcasing his dance moves to a popular song. Not just him but his spouse, Jankee Parekh Mehta, and former co-actress, Sneha Namanandi also joined him in this trend.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta grooving on this popular song:

Nakuul Mehta's consistent display of affection for diverse art forms, such as poetry and music, has firmly established him as a multi-talented luminary. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor shared a video where his wife, Jankee Parekh, and on-screen sister, Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina Kapoor, joined him in a dance. The trio swayed to the beats of Mahiye Jinna Sohna by Darshan Raval, showcasing their harmony and enthusiasm.

Posting the video Nakuul captioned it and wrote, “Tag a relative who is passionate about NAZAR UTAAROing”

In the video, Nakuul was dressed in a combination of a white and blue shirt paired with bluish-black trousers and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Jankee showcased her dance moves in a loose-fitting white t-shirt and baggy denim jeans. Sneha, on the other hand, sported a purplish-pink crop top paired with blue denim pants. Together, the trio formed a seamless ensemble, perfectly synchronized to the rhythm of the song.

Nakuul Mehta’s personal life:

On a personal note, Nakuul Mehta is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Jankee Parekh Mehta. The couple is blessed with a child named Sufi. Displaying their affectionate parenting, they frequently share updates and cherishable moments of their family life on social media.

Nakuul Mehta’s proffessional life:

Nakuul Mehta gained widespread recognition by portraying the protagonist in the beloved television series Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where he was cast alongside Disha Parmar. Their onscreen chemistry has made them one of the most cherished pairs among viewers. Recently, they continued to captivate audiences in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Nakuul has also played significant roles in various prominent TV shows, including Ishqbaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaz-Kahaani Ab Tak, and several others, solidifying his presence in the television industry.

