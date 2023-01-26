Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi looks elated as he participates in the Republic Day celebration with parents; WATCH

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor became a household name when he starred in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities. The actor's social media is flooded with his interesting reels, stylish pictures, and some adorable snaps with his son Sufi. Amidst his busy schedule, Nakuul often manages to dedicate his free time to Sufi and proves to be an ardent father.

Today, Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his Republic Day celebration with his wife, Jankee , and son Sufi. In this clip, we see Sufi enjoying himself with his parents as he celebrates Republic Day outdoors. We also see Sufi decked in a traditional outfit on the occasion. Sharing this video, Nakuul wrote, "Jalebis, Samosa, Bana-na and neighbourhood ke uncle auntie ke saath celebrating India’s Republic Day."

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Nakuul is married to his long-time girlfriend, Jankee Parekh. Nakuul and Jankee are married for almost 10 years now and they have a son named Sufi. They are known for their fun-filled nature and chemistry, the key to keeping the romance alive for years. The couple frequently posts family pictures and has a separate dedicated Instagram account for baby Sufi. Nakuul Mehta was awarded the Super Stylish TV Star Male title at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

On the professional front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At present, Nakuul Mehta plays the main lead in the popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 opposite Disha Parmar. Nakuul and Disha recently announced their exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 as the show is taking a 20-year leap.