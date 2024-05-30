Jankee Mehta opens up about how son Sufi changed her perception of motherhood

Nakuul Mehta’s better half, Jankee Parekh is an avid social media user. She is often seen pouring her heart out with posts on Instagram. After welcoming her son Sufi, Jankee has shared several insights on motherhood.

Recently, the musician penned down how Sufi has changed the way she used to look at motherhood. Her inspiring words will surely touch your soul.

Jankee Parekh says motherhood has awakened her

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Jankee Parekh dropped a gleeful monochrome still of her adorable little boy, Sufi. He is showcasing his radiant smile in the picture. Alongside the happy frame, the singer shared her thoughts on motherhood.

Parekh revealed that before pregnancy, she could not realize what it is like to love another human so deeply. However, she knows deeply about the love between a mother and her child.

The caption of Jankee’s post began with, “There’s no greater love than this (sparkling-heart emoji). Now, I truly understand the meaning of a soulmate.”

"The unconditional love that overflows my heart without fear or judgment, the indescribable warmth of a hug and kiss as I cradle him in my arms, the overwhelming gratitude I feel just seeing him healthy and happy," continued the Ishqbaaz actor's wife.

In the last part of her note, the vocalist asserted that motherhood is an awakening experience and unlike the usual belief, it does not confine a person. She concluded the same by thanking Sufi for helping her in transforming from within.

Parekh penned, “This love has enriched my life with boundless freedom and profound growth. Beyond blessed to grow alongside you.”

Take a look at Jankee Parekh’s post here:

About Jankee Parekh

Jankee Parekh is the wife of TV actor Nakuul Mehta. While Nakuul is known for his stints on popular shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai…Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Jankee has earned fame as a singer, stage performer, and voice-over artist. Besides this, the doting mother has made brief appearances on I Don’t Watch TV, Hostel Daze, and Fairy Folks.

Nakuul and Jankee have been married for 14 years now. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their little munchkin, Sufi in 2021.

