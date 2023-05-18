Namita Thapar closes deal with Shark Tank India 2 pitcher whose sales doubled after appearing on the show

Namita Thapar is an Indian Businesswoman who is the head and executive director of a global pharmaceutical company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She is passionate about promoting youth entrepreneurship and she is an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs. She was seen as a judge on Shark Tank India, the popular reality show where startups pitch their business idea to the Sharks or judges. All the Sharks on the show are successful entrepreneurs and the show is known to inspire many business ideas. It is inspired by the American business TV reality show of the same name.

Namita closes deal with a Shark Tank India 2 pitcher

Namita was seen on Season 1 and Season 2 of Shark Tank India. The second season wrapped up in March this year and the Sharks are often seen sharing updates of businesses they invested in during the show. Namita took to her official Instagram handle yesterday and shared that she closed a deal with one of the start-ups that appeared in Season 2 of the show. Sharing a photo with the founder, she wrote, "Closed my deal this morning with @haqdarshak @aniketdoegar whose vision is to eliminate poverty through financial inclusion & availability of govt schemes. He closed the year at 30 cr sales (double of what he was when he pitched at Season 2) & is profitable already !! He is as confident of closing this year at 60 cr & most importantly will provide schemes of over 8000cr to villages pan India! Talk about doing both .. incredible impact for our Bharat & making solid sales both at the same time… need more founders to straddle this tough balance, proud of Aniket & excited to help him scale!"

Take a look at Namita's post below:

For the unversed, Haqdarshak is a social start-up that won a deal worth Rs 1 crore with 2% equity from sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal in season 2. Shark Tank India 2 featured six judges-Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Namita Thapar.