Namita Thapar purchases new house; welcomes THIS 'favorite' judge from Shark Tank India 4 who loves Shah Rukh Khan

Shark Tank India Season 4 is currently airing and several prominent faces from the business world are seen as the judge on this business-based reality show. Among them are Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta, who have been a part of the show since its inception and share a close bond. Recently, Namita purchased a lavish abode and welcomed her first guest in her new home who loves Shah Rukh Khan. Her first guest is none other than Aman Gupta.

Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta's fun banter is quite obvious during the Shark Tank India Seasons. Over the past few years, the two have bonded well because of their stint on the show. Now, when Namita purchased a luxurious abode, Aman was the first guest at her house. She took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Aman. Here, Namita is dressed in a strapless green and white striped out whereas, Aman is wearing casual denim and hoodie.

Sharing a photo with Aman Gupta, Namita wrote, "I moved into my new home & one of my favourite people was my very first house guest. Thanks @boatxaman for visiting & only SRK song for you!!"

Take a look at Namita Thapar's PIC with Aman Gupta-

After this picture was shared by Thapar on her Instagram account, Aman's wife Piya Guppta, commented on this post and congratulated Namita on her new abode. Piya wrote, "Congratulations on your new abode.. I heard from aman it is fit for royalty.. Love and hugs." Replying to her, Namita commented, "@piadagger please visit soon. lots of love & hugs!"

Speaking about their show, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta, bankable entrepreneurs in the business fraternity, became household names after their stint on the business reality show Shark Tank India 4.

Shark Tank India Season 1 aired from December 20, 2021, to February 11, 2022, and featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh. Aman and Namita have been a part of this series since season 1.