Shark Tank India 3 is captivating the audiences with its fresh pitches. The show, which hit the screens for the first time three years ago, has slowly and steadily become an amazing medium for budding entrepreneurs to get funding from experienced business personalities. The ED of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar has been part of the show since its inception. In a recent interaction with Sharan Hegde, she talked about why most pitches promised on the show don’t materialize.

Namita Thapar says most founders lack integrity

The sharks from Shark Tank India 3 namely Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Azhar Iqbual and Ritesh Agarwal appeared on Sharan Hegde’ show The 1% Club. It streams on his YouTube channel Finance with Sharan. During the conversation with the host, Namita Thapar gave an insight into what happens beyond the tank and mentioned that the audiences must know why a lot of deals don’t shape up after getting accepted on the show. She said that in most cases, they get facts checked only to realize that they were not told the entire truth during the pitch. The businesswoman further disclosed that many founders have ‘ghosted’ her after sealing the deal on the show.

Namita stated, “A lot of people are very clueless when it comes to the count of investments because what they don’t realize is when we start doing our due diligence, there are multiple things. There’s literally a lack of integrity on the part of the founders. There are many founders who have ghosted me. There are many founders who, when we do the due diligence, the numbers they quoted at the tank, they are completely off, not just marginally but substantially off.”

Here’s a glimpse from latest episode of The 1% Club:

Furthermore, Namita Thapar claimed that a lot of business owners later revealed that they have multiple companies and are not interested in merging them for the deal to happen. She quoted, “I think this is one thing that whoever is following Shark Tank must be aware of, that there is a margin between what’s revealed at the tank vs what really comes out in the due diligence.”

Vineeta also gave her view on the same and added that sometimes founders get better offers from investors outside once the pitch gets aired and they prefer to take those.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India 3 features Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua and Ronnie Screwvala as the 12 sharks aka judges. It streams on the Sony LIV app.

