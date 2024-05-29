For the last few days, there have been lots of speculations related to trouble in the marriage of cricketer Hardik Pandya and model and actress Natasa Stankovic. After the latter dropped the name Pandya from her Instagram handle, rumors of divorce started doing rounds on the internet. Eagle-eyed netizens observed that she even deleted a few pictures with Hardik. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the couple is likely headed for a divorce.

Although Hardik and Natasa have been tight-lipped about the rumors related to their divorce, things seem to be falling apart, as a source told a news portal about the tension brewing between them.

Are Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic separating?

According to a report in Delhi Times, a source revealed, "Tension has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months. The couple is likely to head for a separation."

The source further continued, "However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Also, news about this being a PR campaign is untrue." Whether these reports are true or merely speculations is yet to be verified.

On the other hand, Natasa Stankovic has been sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram stories lately, adding fire to the fuel. Amidst divorce rumors with husband Hardik Pandya, she was spotted with a close friend for the first time.

When the paparazzi asked her about the separation news, Stankovic ignored the question and responded, "Thank you very much," before heading towards her car.

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's marriage

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020. Later, during the lockdown, they married and started a new chapter in their life. Ditching a lavish ceremony, the duo opted for an intimate wedding at their home. Natasa and Hardik are parents to their son, whom they have named Agastya. In 2023, the couple renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur.

