Navratri 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Nikki Tamboli and others wish fans on the auspicious occasion

Rajiv Adatia and other celebs wish fans on the occasion of Navratri.

by Pramila Mandal   |  Updated on Sep 26, 2022 02:38 PM IST  |  171.4K
Pic Credit: Rupali Ganguly and Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Navratri 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Nikki Tamboli and others wish fans on the auspicious occasion

Today the festival of Navratri has commenced. The nine-day-long occasion is finally here and this is among the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated with zeal and excitement all over India. There are four seasonal Navratri, and this is the post-monsoon autumn festival named Sharada Navratri. Goddess Durga is worshipped during the 9 days, and this occasion radiates the triumph of good over evil. 

Along with celebrating the festival, ardent devotees also worship the goddess by fasting for 9 days, doing jagrata and playing Garba on folk music and songs. Also, each day during Navratri marks the celebration of a particular colour, and everyone follows it with much enthusiasm. Our stars also celebrate this festival with pomp and always make sure to give a glimpse of their celebration to fans. On the first day of Navratri, celebs took to their social media handle and wished their fans and followers.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared a story wishing her fans on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Rupali Ganguly wishes Happy Navratri

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli also shared a post on her Instagram story and wished her fans and followers.

Nikki Tamboli wishes Happy Navratri

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia wished his fans 'Happy Navratri' and wrote, "I pray Maata blesses you all! Have a wonderful Navaratri! Jai Mata Di!"

Rajiv Adatia wishes Happy Navratri

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya also took to her Instagram handle and shared a story wishing her followers on the occasion. 

Shraddha Arya wishes Happy Navratri

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Navratri!

Also Read: PICS: Rupali Ganguly wishes Anupamaa co-star Alpana Buch on her birthday; Calls her 'Enthu cutlet'

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!