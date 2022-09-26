Navratri 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Nikki Tamboli and others wish fans on the auspicious occasion
Rajiv Adatia and other celebs wish fans on the occasion of Navratri.
Today the festival of Navratri has commenced. The nine-day-long occasion is finally here and this is among the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated with zeal and excitement all over India. There are four seasonal Navratri, and this is the post-monsoon autumn festival named Sharada Navratri. Goddess Durga is worshipped during the 9 days, and this occasion radiates the triumph of good over evil.
Along with celebrating the festival, ardent devotees also worship the goddess by fasting for 9 days, doing jagrata and playing Garba on folk music and songs. Also, each day during Navratri marks the celebration of a particular colour, and everyone follows it with much enthusiasm. Our stars also celebrate this festival with pomp and always make sure to give a glimpse of their celebration to fans. On the first day of Navratri, celebs took to their social media handle and wished their fans and followers.
Rupali Ganguly
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared a story wishing her fans on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli also shared a post on her Instagram story and wished her fans and followers.
Rajiv Adatia
Rajiv Adatia wished his fans 'Happy Navratri' and wrote, "I pray Maata blesses you all! Have a wonderful Navaratri! Jai Mata Di!"
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya also took to her Instagram handle and shared a story wishing her followers on the occasion.
Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Navratri!
