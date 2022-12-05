Nazar actress Monalisa to star in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's show Fawara Chowk

Monalisa is a popular actress in the telly industry and has impressed the audience for a long time now. From spreading her charm in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 10 to being an ace performer in shows like Nazar, Monalisa has never left a stone unturned to try her hands on different genres when it comes to entertaining her fans. Monalisa expresses her joy for starring in Fawara Chowk:

The Nazar actress surprised her fans by announcing her upcoming show Fawara Chowk. Taking to her Instagram story, Monalisa expressed her joy for doing the show and said, "Hi, so it’s a big day, I’m very excited and very nervous. It’s 5th Dec today and my new show Fawara Chowk is going to come on air. I want all of you to watch it and let us know how did you find the show. As I am trying something like this for the first time. Comedy is a very different genre for me but I think you all will really like it so please watch the show and shower your blessings."

Monalisa also shared a poster of Fawara Chowk on her Instagram handle, in which we see Bharti Singh resembling a statue as others pose beside her.

Take a look at the poster here-

About Fawara Chowk: Fawara Chowk is produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh and stars Monalisa, Bharti Singh, Ali Asgar, Abhishek Verma, Chinki Minki, and others who will entertain the audiences with their hilarious banter. Fawara Chowk will premiere today, December 5, from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm on Dangal TV.

