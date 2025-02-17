NCW takes THIS action against Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina and more after they fail to attend hearing

The trouble for Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, and more escalated after they failed to attend the hearing by The National Commission for Women (NCW). For those who don't know, the NCW had issued a summon against a group of individuals associated with India's Got Latent controversy over their obscene remarks on the show. Due to this summons, they were asked to appear before the commission on February 17 (today) at 12 PM.

While Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, Balraj Ghai, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra failed to appear for the hearing, the NCW has now decided to reschedule the hearing with them. The NCW statement shared by ANI states that the commission is considering the reasons given by the individuals for not appearing at the hearing, thus allowing them time to appear before the commission.

Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra have been summoned on March 6, whereas Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai have been summoned on March 11.

Take a look at the National Commission for Women's (NCW) statement here-

In the statement released by the National Commission for Women (NCW), it is mentioned that Ranveer Allahbadia informed the commission that he has been receiving death threats, due to which he has requested a new hearing. Meanwhile, Apurva, who also received death threats, requested the commission to attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer mentioned that she would attend the hearing once the situation stabilizes.

Samay Raina, who is currently in the US for his tour, assured the commission that he will appear for the hearing once he returns to India. Similarly, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai are also out of India and have assured the commission that they will cooperate with the hearing once they return.

The reason for Ashish's absence is said to be his poor health. Ashish's lawyer, who attended the hearing on his behalf, told the commission that the YouTuber had been unwell. Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the notice and have been asked to appear.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has denied YouTuber Samay Raina's request to record his statement via videoconferencing. Also, Ranveer Allahabadia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, asking him to appear on February 24.

Due to these explosive reactions, all episodes of India's Got Latent controversy have been pulled down from YouTube.

