Need beachwear inspiration? Check out Mouni Roy’s enthralling look in frilly bikini- PIC

Mouni Roy, a versatile actress known for her presence in both Bollywood films and TV serials is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. The Naagin actress’ dynamic career has garnered her a spot in headlines across various platforms. Besides her acting prowess, she has consistently captured attention with her impeccable fashion choices. Her stylish sartorial picks have often put the spotlight on her and she also enjoys a loyal fan following.

Mounu Roy turns up the heat in a frilly bikini

This morning, Mouni Roy took to social media to share a series of captivating photos that instantly set beach body goals. In the first snapshot, the actress is seen reclining on the sandy shores, donning an elegant ice-blue bikini. An open book lies in front of her. The bikini top is adorned with delicate frills, echoing the playful charm of the frills that grace the upper part of the bikini bottom. The subsequent images showcase Mouni with her hair styled in pigtails. While in the second photo, she lies on her belly, in the third one she is seen on her knee showing her beautiful curves. She completes the ensemble with a matching sarong wrapped around her lower half, epitomizing a chic beach look.

Reaction of netizens

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing Mouni's beach-perfect photos. The comments section was flooded with heart emojis and compliments lauding her enviable physique and radiant beauty. Her BFF Disha Patani dropped heart in the eye emojis. Fans and followers hailed her as an inspiration for beach fashion, showering her with admiration for her confident appearance. One user wrote, “So hot, unbelievable!” Another wrote, "Gorgeous, beach babe."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

On the professional front, Mouni Roy started her career as an actress in the Ekta Kapoor drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Krishna Tulsi. She became a household name with the portrayal of Shivanya in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin. Recently, she was also seen in the Bollywood movie, Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav pranks Jiya Shankar by playing an Inspector; Here's what happened next