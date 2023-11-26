Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan PROMO: Major twist as Protima dies leaving Neerja shattered 

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan has been entertaining the viewers for a long time. The makers of the show are making sure to bring interesting twists in the show to make the same more intriguing for the viewers. In the upcoming episodes, audiences will witness a major roadblock in Neerja's life as she loses her mother Protima.

Protima's tragic death in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

As per the new promo of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Neerja is all set to witness one of the most difficult times of her life as her beloved mother, Protima passes away. In the promo, Neerja is seen taking Protima's name in pain as she sees her corpse lying in front of her eyes. She hugs her and asks her why she left her on this difficult journey of life. She recalls how Protima made sure to protect her from the evil eyes of Didun (Kamya Panjabi) and how she made sure to educate her and give her a beautiful upbringing. Neerja cries inconsolably as Protima passes away.

Have a look at the promo of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Neerja and Protima's Diwali celebration

This Diwali celebration was special not only for Neerja and Protima (Sneha Wagh) but for all the ladies of Sonagachi who've been trapped by Didun and have to live as per her wishes. With the help of Abeer (Rajveer Singh), Neerja gets Didun arrested and proves a point that good always prevails, no matter how powerful the evil is. Post Didun's arrest, Abeer proposes to Neerja leaving her awestruck.

Meanwhile, the women celebrate a beautiful Diwali as Didun is arrested. They dance, light diya, and enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan's initial episodes

The story of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan started with a sex worker in Sonagachi, Kolkata named Protima giving birth to a baby girl. The brothel owner Didun gets excited about the birth of a baby girl as she wants her to be in the same business. However, Protima takes a stand for her baby Neerja and tells Didun that she will bring Neerja up until the age of 20 on her own and doesn't want her to know anything about their profession.

Didun agrees and waits for Neerja to turn 20, post which she tries to force her into prostitution. Neerja declares a battle against Didun.

