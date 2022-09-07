Neeti Mohan on judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: I love kids a lot and want to encourage every child

Having presented talented young kids and Super Moms with a chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il Masters and DID Super Moms earlier this year, Zee TV is now all set to give some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the biggest stage of them all! In fact, after receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, Zee TV is all set to launch the 9th edition of its popular non-fiction property - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

Having announced the legendary Bollywood singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and ace music composer Anu Malik as the judges of the upcoming season, the latest to join the panel is popular singer Neeti Mohan. While Neeti has been a judge on a couple of shows and has given amazing Bollywood tracks like Meri Jaan, Nainowale Ne, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Mere Yaaraa, Jiya Re, Fitoor and many more, this will be her first reality show on Zee TV. Not just that, this will be the first time Neeti will be seen on a show post her pregnancy.