Neha Kakkar is indeed one of the most talented singers in the country and has gained a massive fan following because of her versatility. The actress is currently seen judging the popular singing reality show, Superstar Singer 3. As Neha celebrates her birthday on June 6, the makers and the contestants of Superstar Singer 3 surprised the singer by dedicating a 'birthday special' episode to her.

This gesture by the makers and contestants has truly impressed Neha. Now, the Superstar Singer 3 judge expressed her gratitude towards everyone for this special surprise.

Neha Kakkar expresses gratitude for her birthday surprise:

Neha Kakkar took to her social media handle and dropped a few BTS glimpses from the sets of Superstar Singer 3. In this clip, we can also see Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh, and her brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar. From getting emotional after seeing the performances to relishing the birthday cake, this video of Neha has many unmissable moments from the special episode.

Sharing this, Neha Kakkar captioned, "I was born on June 6th but after the way they celebrated my birthday on the sets of Superstar Singer yesterday, I feel Kal ka din bhi main kabhi nahin bhoolungi.. Thank you @the.contentteamofficial and @sonytvofficial for giving me the best memories ever! Neha’s Birthday Bash Episode coming this Saturday on #Superstarsinger3."

Advertisement

Watch Neha Kakkar's video here-

About Neha Kakkar:

Speaking of her personal life, Neha Kakkar is married to Punjabi musical artist Rohanpreet Singh. The couple tied the knot in a lavish setup on October 24, 2020, in Delhi.

Workwise, Neha has sung several hit songs such as Second Hand Jawaani, Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Garmi, and many others. So far, the singer has judged numerous television singing reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, Indian Idol Season 10, Season 11, Season 12, along with Superstar Singer 3, and more.

Superstar Singer 3 premiered on March 9, 2024, and has an ensemble of talented aspiring singers. Neha Kakkar is the judge of the reality show whereas Haarsh Limbachiyaa is seen as the host.

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 3 PROMO: Neha Kakkar mesmerized with Avirbhav’s performance; Udit Narayan graces show as guest