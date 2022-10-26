Neha Kakkar turns into a fashion designer for her 2nd wedding anniversary; Check out her work
Neha Kakkar makes her 2nd wedding anniversary special as she designs clothes for everyone.
Neha Kakkar, a reknowned singer and reality show Indian Idol 13 judge, celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Rohanpreet Singh on Sunday. The duo doubled their celebration by celebrating their anniversary along with Diwali on Monday. Neha Kakkar celebrated the day with her family and friends. They had a grand celebration but there the main highlight of the day was the outfits of the people at the party.
In the pictures and video shared by the actress, she is seen twinning with her singer husband Rohanpreet. She looked beautiful in a white lehenga with green dupatta, which she paired with stonework and a pearl choker necklace as well as earrings. She also wore green bangles and tucked some flowers on one side of her hair. Rohanpreet wore a white self-design shirt with white pants. In the pictures from the party, all the men had sported white shirts and pants, while all women wore white lehenga choli with green dupattas.
The special fact about the dresses was that they were designed by Neha Kakkar. She wrote in captions, “Hum sath sath hain!! All the Outfits that you see here are Designed by your Nehu.” Tony Kakkar wrote in the comments, “Thank you Nehu for the outfit. Your talent is beyond words.” Rohanpreet also wrote, “Blessed.”
See post here-
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh marriage
Neha tied got married to Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Later in the evening, the couple tied knots as per Hindu rituals.
Neha had graced The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020, where she had told that when she and Rohanpreet first started having conversations, she made it clear that she did not want a relationship and was looking to get married. Both of them feel in love during the shoot of her music video, Nehu Da Vyah. And later the adorable couple got married within two months.
