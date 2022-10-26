Neha Kakkar turns into a fashion designer for her 2nd wedding anniversary; Check out her work

Neha Kakkar, a reknowned singer and reality show Indian Idol 13 judge, celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Rohanpreet Singh on Sunday. The duo doubled their celebration by celebrating their anniversary along with Diwali on Monday. Neha Kakkar celebrated the day with her family and friends. They had a grand celebration but there the main highlight of the day was the outfits of the people at the party.

In the pictures and video shared by the actress, she is seen twinning with her singer husband Rohanpreet. She looked beautiful in a white lehenga with green dupatta, which she paired with stonework and a pearl choker necklace as well as earrings. She also wore green bangles and tucked some flowers on one side of her hair. Rohanpreet wore a white self-design shirt with white pants. In the pictures from the party, all the men had sported white shirts and pants, while all women wore white lehenga choli with green dupattas.