Neha Marda, new mom on breastfeeding in public, says 'nobody’s judgment matters to me'

Neha Marda is one of the most popular actresses of small screen. The talented actress had one of the biggest moments in her life as she embraced parenthood on April 7 giving birth to lovely baby girl Ananya Agarwal. Recently, Marda decided to open up about the stigma attached to breastfeeding in public places. She shared that she would not mind breastfeeding her baby in public places because her child’s hunger is more important than anything else in this world. Read on to find out more.

Neha Marda on breastfeeding in public

Actress Neha Marda is on cloud nine as she is enjoying her parenting phase. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress also spoke up on breastfeeding in public places and how she does not bother about anyone’s opinion when it comes to her child’s health. Marda opened up, “I would not feed my child purposely in public but I would feed before leaving the house or carrying stored milk while carrying. If a time comes when she is really hungry I would not mind breastfeeding her right away because nothing else matters to me, not even my mother-in-law’s opinion, nor how my husband will feel and how the world treats it as a taboo. If it is about my child then no judgement will matter to me.”

Take a look at her post with her child

The 35-year-old actress who embraced motherhood after 11 years of marriage with businessman Aayush Agarwal shared her views on the stereotypes and myths surrounding breastfeeding. She further said that although there is no truth in these myths motherhood has made her a believer. The Doli Armanon Ki fame added “I have been told to not feed my child when my hair is wet or else she will catch a cold. I do not believe in this because I am not willing to take any kind of risk. I have been instructed to avoid eating spicy food as it would upset her stomach, I have been eating all the fattening food because it helps in lactating.”

Marda further added, “I listen to everyone because I do not want my belief or disbelief to affect my child. I am very insecure about my child. The whole pregnancy thing was a fantasy, I always thought will I able to lactate and feed but when I held her in my arms she latched to me and started having milk. I was stunned that she knows she needs milk, it was a satisfying and overwhelming moment for me.”

Neha Marda’s professional life

Neha Marda is known for her shows Balika Vadhu and Doli Armaano Ki. She also participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She last appeared in the ongoing drama Kundali Bhagya.

