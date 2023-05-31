Neha Marda opens up about pregnancy complications, Doctors asked, ‘Bachha ko bachaye ya maa ko?’

Popular actress Neha Marda married businessman Ayushman Agarwal in 2012 and they welcomed their first child this year. She became a mother to a baby girl in April. The actress who rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running show Balika Vadhu was rushed to the hospital due to an emergency. In her recent vlog, she opened up about the complications and what she went through.

Neha Marda had a last-minute emergency C-Section

Neha Marda was hospitalised on April 7 due to complications in her third trimester. Talking about her condition, she said, “I had a super urgent C-section, jo definitely planned nahi tha. Earlier, it seemed like I might go for normal delivery. But due to an emergency and my BP fluctuations - my BP would fluctuate a lot and we had to take this decision.” She also shared that while sometimes it is decided beforehand whether to have a C-section or normal delivery, in some cases, the doctor might have to take a decision at the last moment. But what's most important is to have a healthy baby and that's what happened to her.

'Bachhe ko bachaye jaye ya maa ko?'

Neha also shared that doctors had to take quick decisions and even asked her family whether she should be saved or the child. She said, “There was a time when actually doctors had a meeting with my family and asked bache ko bachaya jaaye ya maa ko bachaya jaye. Obviously mai yeh saare sawalo se durr thi (Doctors asked if they should save the baby or me, and I was away from these questions) because my family - my mother and husband were there to take their decision. But I was aware of it.”

Meanwhile, Neha is currently staying at her mother's place in Kolkata. But she will return to Patna to stay with her in-laws after June. The new mom shared that her husband is over the moon after becoming a father.

