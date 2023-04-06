Neha Marda rushed to the hospital in her last phase of pregnancy

Popular actress Neha Marda is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gehna in the hit and longest-running show Balika Vadhu. Neha was a part of this show for several years and was loved by the audience for her exceptional acting prowess. After her stint, she gained immense popularity and starred in several other shows. For a few years now, Neha has been away from the limelight but still, remained connected to her fans.

Neha Marda rushed to the hospital:

A few days ago, Neha Marda had announced her pregnancy with her husband, Aayushman Agrawal on social media. Now as per the recent update, Neha, who is in the last phase of her pregnancy has been hospitalized owing to some complications. According to the sources, the Balika Vadhu actress had to be rushed to get admitted and is under close observation for 2 days or so. However, the specific reason for the same is not yet known.

On the personal front, Neha is married to a businessman named Aayushman Agrawal. The actress has not appeared in shows for a while now but has maintained an active social media presence. She is often seen creating reels and sharing glamsouroeys photos on her Instagram handle.

Neha Marda's career:

Before starring Balika Vadhu, Neha made her debut in 2005 with Saath Rahega Always and then featured in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. After this, Neha was a part of numerous successful such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and others. The actress did justice to her characters in these shows and impressed the masses with her performance.

We wish Neha a speedy recovery and a healthy pregnancy!

