Neha Swami Bijlani turns cheerleader for her ‘hardworking boy’ Arjun Bijlani; showers love and support

Arjun Bijlani, a popular face in the entertainment and showbiz industry enjoys an immense fan following. The good-looking actor has been part of numerous shows over the years. Besides his talent as an actor, he enjoys the praises of being the perfect husband. He and his beloved spouse, Neha Swami Bijlani, have consistently been the epitome of a picture-perfect couple for over a decade. Their enduring love story not only serves as an inspiration to their devoted fan base but also serves as a testament to the strength of a lasting partnership. They often share PDAs on social media and fans love it.

Neha Swami Bijlani showers love on her hardworking husband Arjun Bijlani

Fans love it when they see their favorite couple engaged in PDA, and particularly when they have been married for decades and still know how to keep the spark alive. Today, Neha uploaded an adorable video on social media. It's a fan edit that shows Arjun Bijlani on the sets of India's Got Talent. The clips also have a beautiful track in the background. Uploading the video, Neha wrote in the caption, "Hard-working boy. I love you @arjunbijlani." The actor also reshared the video on his social media story.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani's married life

Talking about their personal life, it was on May 20, 2013, that Arjun tied the knot with Neha Swami after dating for several years. They were good friends before they decided to start dating. It was love at first sight for Arjun Bijlani. He met Neha at a hotel 20 years back and a common friend introduced him to her. After a few meetings, Neha also opened up to him and the two became good friends. Arjun and Neha have been married for a decade and are parents to a son, Ayaan. They welcomed their first child in 2015. Arjun is a doting dad and is often seen spending quality time with his son. Neha is also a hands-on mom. Their beautiful family is loved by fans who stay glued on to their social media accounts to get updates about their lives.

