Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma groove to Amchya Papani Ganpati Anala: Watch

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, known for their roles in the popular TV series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, continue to engage and entertain their fans even when they are off-screen. This talented power couple boasts a significant following in the entertainment world, with a substantial fan base. They are active on social media, where they share adorable and humorous videos, delighting their dedicated fans. Recently, Neil Bhatt shared a video featuring himself and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, dancing to the tune of Amchya Papani Ganpati Anala.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's new reel

The festive spirit of welcoming Lord Ganesha into homes and celebrating with immense energy continues to resonate with people. The festivities are set to last until Anant Chaturthi (Ganesh Visarjan), keeping the enthusiasm high. In the midst of these celebrations, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also embracing the festive vibes.

Recently, Neil Bhatt shared a video on his Instagram where he and his wife Aishwarya Sharma were seen immersed in the joy of the season, dancing to the infectious beats of the famous Ganpati song, Amchya Papani Ganpati Anala. Their video perfectly captured the essence of how music can uplift the spirit, with Aishwarya leading the way in grooving to the song's rhythm and Neil catching the contagious enthusiasm, joining in the dance. Their joyful and spontaneous dance celebration exemplified the infectious power of music during this festive time. Sharing the video Neil captioned and wrote, “#ganpatibappamorya New favourite song !!”

Fans shower love

Neil's Instagram video featuring their joyful dance celebration quickly garnered an outpouring of love and affection from their fans. One fan expressed their admiration, saying, "U both r so so so sweet," highlighting the endearing nature of the couple. Another fan left a heartwarming comment, stating, "Bappa will always bless these cuties.”

Neil and Aishwarya's love story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's love story began on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they found love and decided to take their relationship to the next level. The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, attended by their close-knit circle of family and friends. Following their wedding, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai, which was a joyous affair attended by their extended family and friends from the entertainment industry. Their journey from co-stars to life partners is a heartwarming tale that resonated with fans and admirers.

