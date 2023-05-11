Netizens react to Shehnaaz Gill and Kapil Sharma's old video after clip goes viral; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill's new chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz has become the talk of the town. Since the first episode aired in November last year, a lot of celebrities have been gracing Shehnaaz’s talk show to promote their films or web series. Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill has been graced by numerous Bollywood actors such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Suniel Shetty and Shahid Kapoor. A few episodes back, we saw comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma gracing the show to promote his upcoming film Zwigato.

Kapil Sharma on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians and Shehnaaz also loves to entertain her fans and enjoys huge popularity. So, when Kapil Sharma came on the show, it was a fun-filled episode as the two talked about everything under the sun. However, recently a clip from Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill surfaced on the internet which has grabbed the attention of the netizens. The video shows Kapil and Shhenaaz conversing when Kapil notices two cups infornt of Shehnaaz and asks her why she kept two cups. Then Kapil goes on to say, "Branding poori achhi haik aapke." To this, Shehnaaz replies, "Dheere dheere kya pata Kapil Sharma jayse ban jaye show." Kapil then shares that Shehnaaz's show is unique and is enjoyed by the audience.

The video further shows Shehnaaz saying, "Maine agar aapko kuch kaha hai, toh usko lo na, thank you bolo." This is what sparked the reaction among the netizens. Kapil replies to this, "Achha saare show mein hum pagalon waale baat karenge ya kuch dhang ki baat bhi karenge (laughs)" Shehnaaz asks Kapil to continue the conversation as she says, "Aap karo dhang ki baat, mujhe toh aati nahi."

Reaction of fans

The comment section is filled with reactions from netizens who expressed how the show is stupid and Kapil actually spoke his mind. One user commented, "Bro let his intrusive thoughts win..but seriously I haven't met any sane mind which wouldn't get annoyed with that stupid speaking of the host." Another wrote, "The fact that she made someone like Kapil cringe screams volumes." All the comments point at how Shehnaaz uses a childlike voice all the time that makes people 'cringe', while a few others called her 'dumb'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to Jennifer Mistry's sexual assault accusation on Asit Modi