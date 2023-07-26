Netizens slam Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik for his latest video on social media, Deets inside

Bigg Boss 16 was one of the most controversial seasons after Bigg Boss 13. While it started with a low hype but picked up with time breaking the dry spell of the previous seasons. It was cited that the reason behind the success of this instalment was the lack of violence and healthy fights compared to the previous seasons. The season also became popular because of several factors. Whether it was Shiv Thakare- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s rivalry, Shalin Bhanot- Tina Datta’s drama, Archana Gautam’s entertainment and the friendship between the mandali. Apart from these reasons, there was one contestant who stood out the most in the show – Tajikistan singer and boxer Abdu Rozik. Nicknamed Chota Bhaijan, he entertained the audience with his endearing screen presence and also received praise for his friendship with co-contestant Shiv Thakare. However, lately, he has been receiving backlash for his latest video on his social media account.

Abdu Rozik gets slammed for his latest video

Abdu Rozik is a successful model, singer and boxer. He participated in the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. While the 19-year-old received praise for standing out in the crowd among other celebrities for his fine sense of humour, motivational skills, and a close bond with other contestants, especially Shiv Thakare. The teenager had to exit the show in the middle due to work commitments but he went on to become one of the most memorable contestants of the show. Post Bigg Boss, he also released a music video titled Pyaar which went on to become a success as well.

Abdu Rozik continues to keep his fans entertained on social media with his funny and interesting videos. However one of his latest videos received backlash on social media. In the video, the 19-year-old is seen getting out of the blanket when a man and woman are sleeping indicating a threesome. The video did not go with the netizens who wrote,” Bro don't forget you are a creator, this stuff will make you regret it in future.”. Another user commented,” Abdu you think it's funny but it's not .’’. Another user wrote,” It's gonna ruin your image.”

Take a look at the video here

About Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan model, singer and boxer. He participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 16. He was last seen in a guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni's encounter with a auto driver will melt your heart