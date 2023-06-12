New BFFs Mouni Roy, Disha Patani twin in pretty pink dress for latter's pre-birthday celebration; WATCH

Mouni Roy needs no introduction. The popular actress has become insanely successful over the years and carved a place for herself in the industry. From starting off in the TV industry to her gradual ascend in Bollywood, Mouni has become of the most talented and popular actresses in the entertainment and showbiz world. Besides her acting chops, the actress is known for stunning sartorial picks. Mouni has been making headlines ever since she became friends with another stylist diva of the industry, Disha Patani.

Disha Patani's pre-birthday celebrations

On Sunday evening, the Naagin fame took to social media to upload a few photos with her friends. After catching up with them for lunch, the actress surprised her BFF Disha Patani with pre-birthday celebrations. For the unversed, the Bollywood diva turns 31 in a day. However, what caught the attention of the netizens is Disha and Mouni's matching outfits. The best friends were twinning in pink dresses that made them look like dolls. Mouni shared videos and photos from the celebrations. In one video, she is seen giving a peck on Disha's cheeks and the caption reads, "My beautiful Birthday Belle." Disha was also seen cutting a cake.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Mouni's matching outfits here:

Earlier in the morning, Mouni shared a boomerang that gave a glimpse into her outfit and the look of the day. She kept her hair open in light waves. She kept the look minimal and only carried a Chanel bag. The price of the bag is estimated to be around INR 90,000.

About Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy started her journey in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. The actress was last seen in the blockbuster film Brahmastra where she played an antagonist and essayed the role of Junoon. At present, Mouni is busy with the opening of her restaurant in Mumbai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir actress Pankhuri Awasthy opens up about returning to work post embracing motherhood