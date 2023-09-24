New dad Rahul Vaidya drops adorable photo of his father playing with his grandchild; says 'Isse bada sukh...'

Rahul Vaidya needs no introduction. The singer turned actor has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now. After winning hearts with singing reality show Indian Idol season 1, Rahul participated in Bigg Boss 14. His stint in the show was quite appreciated and from being an under dog, he ended up being the first runner-up in the show. Rahul is enjoying the parental bliss as he recently welcomed a baby girl into his life. Wife Disha and the little baby girl are both doing fine. With the new addition in his family, Rahul has been feeling quite grateful.

Rahul Vaidya shares a special moment of his father with his grandchild

Rahul Vaidya who celebrated his birthday yesterday, is still soaking into the new parental world. He took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his father's beautiful moment with his grandchild. In the picture, Rahul's father is seen playing with the newborn baby girl while Rahul captured the moment and wrote "Dadaji playing with his poti... Isse bada sukh nahi ho sakta.." (Grandfather playing with his grandchild. It can't get happier than this).

Have a look at the picture shared by Rahul on Instagram Stories

Rahul and Disha's love story

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met years ago through a mutual friend. Disha featured in a music video sung by Rahul. While there were rumors about them dating, they refuted the same. In Bigg Boss 14, Rahul proposed to Disha on national television. Along with his best buddy Aly Goni, Rahul wished Disha on her birthday and wrote 'Will you marry me' on a white t-shirt. Furthermore, Disha appeared on the Valentines' Day special episode and accepted his proposal. Soon after Bigg Boss, the duo got married. They took the plunge on July 16, 2021. In May 2023, the couple announced pregnancy and welcomed a baby girl amidst Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on 21 September 2023.

Rahul's stay in Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya had a roller coaster ride during his stay at Bigg Boss 14. In the earlier weeks, he found it extremely difficult to mingle. His animosity with Rubina Dilaik throughout the show was quite talked about. When his BFF Aly Goni got eliminated from the show, he lost the zeal to be in the show and walked out voluntarily. He was brought back on public demand and he finished as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14.

