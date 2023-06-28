New dad Shoaib Ibrahim documents Dipika Kakar's journey from labor to delivery, shows their family's reaction

Popular celeb couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are on cloud nine as they embraced parenthood on June 21. The couple has been treating their fans with every update about their beautiful journey. A few hours ago, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog with his fans on his YouTube channel showing his wife Dipika Kakar's journey from labor to delivery. Shoaib also shared Dipika's health update, and their newborn's health update, and also captured their family's priceless reaction.

Dipika Kakar's journey from labor to delivery:

At the start of the vlog, we see Shoaib Ibrahim and his family go out for a dinner date to celebrate his 38th birthday. Later, Shoaib showed what happened on the night of June 21. Shoaib informed that they had to rush to the women's hospital at 4 am, but as the hospital didn't have a NICU facility, Dipika was then taken to the other hospital in Bandra, where she delivered her baby. Despite being in pain, Dipika looked excited and happy as she was about to deliver the baby. Dipika and Shoaib were accompanied by Dipika's mother and Shoaib's sister Saba.

Post their baby boy’s birth, as Shoaib went to meet Dipika, she said in tears of joy, “Maine bola tha." Shoaib’s friends came with sweets and kept feeding him. Later, when Dipika's mother met Dipika she praised Shaoib for being strong throughout and controlling his nervousness.

Shoaib's mother's reaction:

The actor's sister Saba Ibrahim and her husband, his brother Rehaan, and his friends and team members were seen visiting the hospital to meet Dipika. Shoaib's mother paid a visit and blessed Dipika saying, “You have no idea the amount of joy you have given us.” She also added that Shoaib’s father cried a lot hearing the happy news. Shoaib also showed the baby’s photos to his mother, and she kept kissing the baby’s photos.

Shoaib shared that there is a delay in Dipika's discharge as she has to give her milk to the baby. The Ajooni actor said, "Though the doctor said that we could bring it, but we live in Mira Road, and the hospital is in Bandra, it would be very time-consuming. Delivering milk thrice a day is practically not possible. That’s why we are still here."

Shoaib shared an update on their newborn:

In the vlog, Shoaib shared that everything was fine, but the baby faced some breathing difficulties due to being born prematurely. He also mentioned that he had to get back to shooting as they had scheduled everything for the second to the third week of July. Shoaib also mentioned that the doctors were amazed to see Dipika walking and being active just a day after delivery.

