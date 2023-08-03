New Dad Shoaib Ibrahim has another feather in his cap; any guesses?

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently enjoying one of the best phases in his life after embracing fatherhood. In his recent YouTube vlogs, the handsome hunk was seen spending some quality time with his wife Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and his newborn son Ruhaan. Recently his show Ajooni completed one year and today the show hit another milestone of successfully completing 300 episodes. Ibrahim sat down for an interview with Times of India, to talk about his beautiful journey, his character Rajveer Bagga and his bond with his beautiful co-star Ayushi Khurana.

Shoaib Ibrahim on Ajooni completing 300 successful episodes

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is on cloud nine after his show Ajooni completed 300 successful episodes. In an exclusive interview with Times of India, Ibrahim expressed his happiness on the show hitting another milestone. He said “ I feel really blessed and it was only possible because of the love and appreciation received from the audience which helped us reach so far. We have hit another milestone of 300 episodes with the love of the audience, our job is to work hard but we need the viewer's appreciation as well, they have been watching the show and this is the reason we are reaching one milestone after another.”

The 39-year-old actor further added,” The show’s team is great and we have become like a family, be it the director, the producers or actors all have worked hard for this show’s success, so it has been a team work We usually go back home and spend the entire day on the sets, having dinner, taking a good sleep and the next day again getting back to work so most of our time is spent on the sets. We have formed a bond working with each other for a long, I had a great time working with Pankaj Dheer ji and he keeps telling me how I was a shy kid back then when we worked together in Sasural Simar Ka. I got to learn a lot working with him from life experiences to acting everything.”

Shoaib Ibrahim on his bond with co-star Ayushi Khurana

Ibrahim further talked about his bond and chemistry with co-star Ayushi Khurana, ” Working with Ayushi has been great, she used to be scared of me initially because I was a bit reserved in the beginning and took time to get along, I try to help her like my seniors helped me in this journey. At the end of the day, it is up to the person if they want suggestions or not as there are people who get offended but she has been always free. She has taken everything sportingly and has come a long way from the first episode becoming more confident now.”

About Ajooni

Ajooni premiered on 26 July 2022. The show stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. The show airs on weekdays at 8:30 pm on Star Bharat.

