New dad Zaid Darbar shares this piece of advice to mom-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy; Check Out

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar has been on cloud nine since they welcomed a baby. Zaid even took to his social media to share the first glimpse of the baby a day after the baby was born. He even penned a sweet note for the little one. Zaid and Gauahar often share funny and relatable reels on social media. Another actress, Pankhuri Awasthy who is also a good friend of the couple is also expecting and is currently in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Zaid Darbar's comment on Pankhuri Awasthy's post

Today, Pankhuri took to social media to upload a video on a trending song, which is a remix of Harry Belafonte's Banana Boat. The actress is seen in trousers and a tee shirt grooving to the song. She churned out some clean moves while flaunting her bump. The caption for the post reads, "Come Mr. Tally man, tally me banana, Daylight come and we wanna go home" Reacting to the video, new dad Zaid Darbar wrote in the comment section, "Arramsee arramse." To this, Pankhuri replied, "I know… iske baad Sab aaraam se hi karna pad raha hai…"

Fans also reacted to the video and commented on how happy Pankhuri looks. One user wrote, "Dancing mummas have happy babies! Dance on!" Another wrote, "Take care Meera ma'am akka pankhuri ji."

Take a look at Pankhuri's post here:

Pankhuri Awasthy's personal life:

Pankhuri Awasthy is married to Gautam Rode. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in 2023. On May 14, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy held their grand baby shower, which was attended by close the couple's close friends and family.

Pankhuri made her acting debut on television with the show Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She rose to fame essaying the character of an intelligence officer in the TV show Maddam Sir.

