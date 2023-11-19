New mom Aashka Goradia shares glimpses with her newborn; Pens sweet note on enjoying motherhood

Former actress Aashka Goradia posted her first social media update since welcoming a son.

She shared a heartwarming video montage yesterday documenting new motherhood along with a sweet caption. Goradia and husband Brent Goble welcomed their baby boy on October 27th.

Glimpses of Aashka Goradia with her newborn

The video that Aaskha Goradia uploaded features several heart-melting moments, showcasing the newborn lying peacefully on his mom's chest. The new mom didn't reveal her baby's face. In one of the clips, the tiny face of the baby is covered with the hand of the doting mother. Another clip shows his face covered with a heart emoji.

With a caption that radiates pure love, Aashka wrote, "Nothing has ever been more sweeter, more meaningful, more precious! A song of true love, To all mothers, including mine on both sides of the world - this is it! I now know that you love your child so much that it hurts. Love - above all, truest one!"

Check out Aashka Goradia's post here:

Mouni Roy, Tina Datta, and others react to Aashka Goradia's post

Aashka's celebrity friends, including Tina Datta, Mouni Roy, Mahhi Vij, and others, flooded the comment section with their sweet messages and love. Mouni wrote, "Awwwleeeeee." her husband, Suraj Nambiar wrote, "Toooooo cute." Actress Mahhi Vij also dropped a string of red heart emojis. Tina Datta commented, "Hayyeee. You gonna be the coolest mom ever. Not to forget hottest as well."

Siblings Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naazz also dropped red heart emojis. Anup Soni and other celebrities from the Bollywood industry also shared their messages with the new mom.

Check out few of the comments on Aashka Goradia's post here:

Fans and followers of Aashka Goradia also expressed their excitement and well-wishes, showering the post with love and blessings for the new mom and her bundle of joy.

