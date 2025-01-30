New mom Devoleena Bhattacharjee visits temple with her bundle of 'JOY' for first time; PICS are proof of their warm bond

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is among the new moms in the industry, as she recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine and enjoying the beautiful phase of parenthood. The new parents recently celebrated Republic Day with their bundle of 'Joy.' And now, the actress has shared a couple of heartwarming pictures with her son as she visited a temple.

On January 30, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame treated fans with some candid pictures of her son, who she has lovingly named Joy. The mother-son duo paid a visit to a temple and sought blessings. The first frame has Devoleena Bhattacharjee holding her son warmly in her arms. She opted for beige-colored pants and a striped short kurta for a comfy look.

From tilak on the forehead to a sacred scarf, she looks completely immersed in devotion. Followed up next is a photo that shows her clicking a selfie with Joy. It must be noted that it was the first time that Devoleena took her child to a temple. In the caption, she wrote, "Jai Gajanan Shri Gajanan."

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the former Bigg Boss contestant dropped the snapshots, the comment section flooded with fans' lovely wishes. One of her admirers expressed, "Sweet baby of sweet mother." Another one found the post 'cute' while other netizens couldn't help but react with heart emojis. Devoleena's co-actor from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, also reacted.

For the uninformed, it was on August 15 that Devoleena announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a few snaps from her Panchamrit ceremony. Ever since she shared the news of her pregnancy, the actress was vocal about her experience.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their son on December 18, 2024. They shared a cutesy post on their social media handles, announcing the delightful news. Although the duo has posted a few pictures with their son Joy, they haven't revealed his face.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!