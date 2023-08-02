New mom Dipika Kakar drops HINT if Ruhaan resembles her or Shoaib Ibrahim; what do you think?

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples in the Indian Television industry. The couple is best known for their performances in the roles of Simar Bharadwaj and Prem Bharadwaj in the popular hit drama Sasural Simar Ka. Their loyal fans never realized when this reel-life couple’s love story turned into real life, as they tied the knot in a traditional Islamic ceremony after years. They are known as one of the most loved and authentic pairs in the otherwise deceptive entertainment industry.

In June 2023, the popular couple experienced one of the most significant moments of their lives with the birth of their first child, Ruhaan, whom they fondly call 'Chotu.' Due to an emergency, Dipika had to undergo a C-section delivery, resulting in the birth of a stillborn child who was kept in the NICU ward under observation. However, the child recovered, and a beautiful homecoming was arranged by the family. As the Sasural Simar Ka couple showcases their parenthood moments on their respective YouTube channels, Dipika revealed in her recent vlog whom her son Ruhaan actually resembles.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim reveals who her son Ruhaan resembles

In her recent vlog, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim revealed whom her son Ruhaan looks like. The Bigg Boss season 12 winner disclosed that she and her husband had been discussing whom Ruhaan resembles since his birth. She further mentioned that everyone who has seen their son so far has commented that he resembles his mother. She used to enjoy teasing her husband, saying that their son is a total replica of her. The 36-year-old actress further stated that when her father paid a visit to their home to see the baby, he instantly said that the child looks exactly like Shoaib. Upon this, the actress playfully reacted, stating that her father may have said Ruhaan looks like his father, but that doesn't matter to her. In earlier vlogs, her husband Shoaib had also shared glimpses of him spending time with their son and taking a break from his shoot. Meanwhile, fans of the couple are excited to catch the first glimpse of Ruhaan.

Take a look at her recent picture with her child

Dipika and Shoaib’s new home will be ready soon

The couple’s new dream home with their child is currently under construction. In his recent vlog, Shoaib revealed that the construction will take around 15 days to complete. By mid-August, they will finally have their house ready.

