New mom Dipika Kakar shares post-partum health update: I feel sensitivity on my stomach skin and scar

Popular celebrity couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood on June 21. For the uninformed, Dipika had an emergency C-section delivery and their baby boy was in NICU for a few weeks. The couple welcomed their baby boy home a few days ago. On July 15, Shoaib and Dipika named their new baby boy Ruhaan and gave a glimpse of their celebration. Now, Dipika has shared a new vlog sharing her health update after embracing motherhood.

Dipika Kakar shares post-partum health update:

In her latest vlog, new mom Dipika Kakar shared an update on her health after giving birth to her baby. The vlog begins with Dipika and her family getting ready for their baby's name-reveal celebration. She mentioned that she's been taking good care of herself while breastfeeding, as it's crucial to have strength during this time. Dipika added, "At present, the pain is very negligible as few days have passed. I feel a slight sensitivity on my stomach's skin and also on the uterus's skin as the uterus is again contracting to its original size. There's little sensitivity on the scars as the stitches are healing. But there is no pain at all."

Dipika talks about wearing a belt:

The Sasural Simar Ka actress showed a belt she was wearing around her waist. Dipika explained, "The doctor advised me to wear this belt, and I started using it 7-8 days after delivering while I was still in the hospital. The belt is wire-free and simply wraps around the waist. I have been told to take it off only during meals and sleep. Normally, women who have a natural delivery start using this belt right after giving birth. However, for those who had a C-section, please wear it as soon as your doctor approves. Because the doctor told me that it is very important to keep the stomach supported. Although weight naturally reduces over time, if the stomach hangs down, it becomes more challenging to tone it again."

Dipika talks about her food intake and workout:

The Bigg Boss 12 winner also mentioned, "The doctor advised me to start walking again, so I walk for half an hour daily at home. The doctor suggested increasing my walking time, so I plan to use the treadmill too. The doctor recommended drinking 'ajwain water' to prevent any problems for me and the baby. So, I am following that advice and including dry fruits and oats in my diet. Taking care of myself is important, as it helps me take care of Ruhaan." Dipika then shared how she has been adjusting her schedule based on her newborn baby's sleep pattern.

On the professional front, Dipika is enjoying her pregnancy and career break, though the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel.

