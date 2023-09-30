New mom Disha Parmar is having sleepless nights; shares sleep-deprived selfie

Disha Parmar is the newest momma in town. The beautiful actress welcomed a little angel into her life with her hubby Rahul Vaidya. The new parents are overjoyed with the exciting news and are making the most of this time. Their happiness doubled as the little one arrived on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and came home on Rahul Vaidya’s birthday. Their industry friends and colleagues came together to shower them with love on this joyous occasion.

New mom Disha Parmar is having sleepless nights

Early in the morning today, Disha Parmar uploaded a selfie of her with the caption, “What is sleep?” It is evident from her eyes that she is sleep-deprived. Posing with her hair open, and wearing glasses, the actress looks tired in the picture. Well, the little one is surely keeping her up all night. It is common for new parents to lose their sleep after having a baby.

Check out Disha Parmar’s post here:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's baby

On September 20, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rahul Vaidya uploaded an adorable drawing of a baby elephant on his social media post and announced the exciting news of the arrival of the little one to the world. In a heartwarming Instagram post, he wrote, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving to birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby." Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami, Rajiv Adatia, and others from the industry showered their love and best wishes for the new parents in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Parmar was last seen in the television drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 as Priya, along with Nakuul Mehta's Ram Kapoor. It was a finite show that aired only for a few months. She is currently enjoying the bliss of motherhood and taking a break from work.

