New mom Disha Parmar shares glimpse of ‘1st day of work post-partum’

Actress Disha Parmar, currently making headlines for her recent blissful journey into motherhood, has returned to work just two months after giving birth to a baby girl. The actress, who welcomed her daughter with singer Rahul Vaidya on September 20, marked her first day back at work on Monday, and fans couldn't be more excited to see her back in action.

Disha Parmar returns to work after delivery

On Monday night, Disha Parmar took to her Instagram story to express her exhilaration about getting back to work post-pregnancy. In the post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a short black dress and captioned it, "1st day of work postpartum." The new mom looked amazing and fit as she returned to work in just 7 weeks of delivery.

Watch Disha Parmar's story here

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's journey into parenthood

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's joyous journey into parenthood was a moment of immense significance, as their baby girl arrived on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then, the couple has been enjoying their roles as parents and sharing heartwarming moments with their fans on social media.

On September 20, 2023, the celebrity couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through a heartwarming social media post. Four days later, the couple shared a touching video that gave a sneak peek into their baby girl's homecoming. Their industry friends, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Nakuul Mehta and others showered them with love.

In the world of entertainment, Rahul Vaidya, known for his singing prowess has collaborated with many popular faces and delivered hits. He also holds regular live concerts across the country. On the other hand, Disha Parmar was last seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

Disha Parmar's comeback after just two months of welcoming her baby girl shows her dedication and commitment to work and the support she receives from her loving husband, Rahul Vaidya. She continues to inspire her fans and set an example for many new parents in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav questioned by Noida Police on Tuesday night over rave party case: Report