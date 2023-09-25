New mom Disha Parmar shares pic with ‘thousand emotions’ capturing moment between Rahul Vaidya and newborn

Actress Disha Parmar and her singer husband Rahul Vaidya are on cloud nine as they welcomed their little one on September 21st. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, they were blessed with a baby girl. Now, the new mom recently melted hearts on social media when she shared a heartwarming moment between her husband Rahul Vaidya, and their newborn daughter. In a photo uploaded just moments ago, Disha captured a tender scene that spoke volumes of love and happiness.

Disha Parmar uploads picture of Rahul Vaidya with their newborn

The touching picture features Rahul Vaidya, wearing a radiant smile, as he gazes lovingly at their precious newborn. The emotion on his face is undeniable, reflecting the immense joy and pride of becoming a father. Alongside the heartwarming photo, Disha Parmar penned an emotional caption, saying, "A little too late to the party... But this picture has a thousand emotions! Clicked at 12... celebrating your 1st birthday as a DAD in the hospital, and look at that face of yours!!! I hope your happiness only grows and your face shines just like this... Always & Forever! I love you beyond words." The couple's newborn is adorned with a gentle flower covering her face to protect her privacy.

The arrival of Rahul and Disha's bundle of joy took place on September 21st, bringing immeasurable happiness to their lives. Just two days later, on September 23rd, which also happened to be Rahul's birthday, they were able to return home as a complete family. This joyous coincidence made Rahul's birthday extra special as he got to celebrate it with his beloved wife and their adorable newborn daughter. Rahul Vaidya, a well-known singer and former contestant on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, couldn't have asked for a more meaningful birthday gift. His heart was brimming with happiness as he welcomed his wife and baby back home on his special day.

Reaction of netizens

Reacting to the post, actress Mouni Roy dropped a red heart and blue evil eye emoji. Fans of the singer and the actress showered their love and compliments on the new parents. One user commented, "Can’t wait to see the little ones face." Another commented, "Most beautiful picture and bond papa Rahul Vaidya." One comment reads, "This is best captured pic. A happiest Dad celebrating his 1st Birthday with his princess." "Aww, so adorable father-daughter duo looks," read another comment.

