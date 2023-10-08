New Mom Disha Parmar sheds off pregnancy weight in just 17 days; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress shares glimpse

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress Disha Parmar is one of the popular names in the television industry. The actress recently became a mother to a baby girl and announced the birth of her little one on social media. Disha Parmar, who welcomed her first child with her husband Rahul Vaidya continues to give a sneak peek into her motherhood journey. Although Disha is currently busy with her newborn, and spending time with her little one, the actress recently shared a picture on her social media about her pregnancy weight loss.

New mom Disha Parmar shares a glimpse as she sheds off pregnancy weight in a short span

Disha Parmar shared a story on her Instagram giving a glimpse of her post-pregnancy snap with her fans. The actress flaunted her transformation in her gym wear and her glow is too hard to miss. For the selfie, Disha opted for a black tee paired with brown tights. She captioned the story, "17 Days later.." The actress also added a flower emoji at the end of the caption.

Here take a look-

During her pregnancy, the actress shared every bit about her beautiful journey. Recently, singer Rahul Vaidya opened up about his experience of welcoming his first child with Parmar. He said, "We never planned to have a kid and it was the best gift ever received. It is a coincidence that we will bring her home on 23 September. I just can't stop looking at her. I'm on top of this world. It's an amazing feeling. I've always wanted to have a first child a girl. I can't describe my emotions."

Disha too expressed her feelings and said, "I'm excited. This is the new beginning. Healthwise, I'm recovering and love to hold my baby in my arms. The way she looks at me... just melts my heart."

Apart from Disha, Kishwer Merchant, another popular actress on television has also shared her post-pregnancy weight loss journey with her fans on her Insta handle. After welcoming her first child, Merchant opened up about her weight loss journey and revealed how she shed 8 kgs within months of training and dieting.

Work-wise, Rahul Vaidya recently joined hands with Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiya Shankar for a music video titled Soneya. Speaking of Disha, she was last seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

