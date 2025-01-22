New mom Drashti Dhami attends Coldplay concert with her besties; drops magical VIDEO as she grooves to band's soulful tracks

When it comes to treating fans with a slice of her life on social media, Drashti Dhami never shies away. From sharing about her pregnancy to giving a sneak peek into her professional life, she maintains an active social media presence. The Madhubala actress recently stepped out to attend the British rock band Coldplay concert held in Mumbai. Drashti shared a string of pictures from the magical evening ft her close friends.

On January 22, Drashti took to her social media handle to share pictures and videos from the concert. The multi-photo post showed her enjoying herself to the fullest while listening to Coldplay's songs. She also captured the vibes that surrounded the DY Patil stadium during the band's performance. From firecrackers to the audience immersed in the soulful melody, her experience seemed heavenly!

Take a look at the post here:

In the caption, she expressed, "COLDPLAY - is literally the type of band that can make you cry with a happy song … they make people feel so happy and give them a reminding them how beautiful life is!!! My heart full of love and happiness.Thank you @coldplay for the most epic evening of my life with my besties @bhargavid @amritakapur @only_kiarra17."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So happy to see you posting new pics." Another one wished her daughter, commenting, "Happy 3 months princess Leela."

For the unversed, Coldplay will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25-26. The British rock band includes frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

Talking about Drashti Dhami, the actress recently embraced motherhood and welcomed a daughter with her husband, Neeraj Khemka, in October 2024. The couple lovingly named her Leela.

Workwise, Drashti Dhami impressed the audience by doing several fictional and non-fictional shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and many others.

