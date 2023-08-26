New Mom Gauahar Khan calls her birthday bash special due to THIS reason; Find out

Gauahar Khan is currently one of the biggest names in the telly land. She rose to fame after participating and winning the controversial yet popular season 7 of the reality show Bigg Boss. The beautiful actress recently embraced motherhood and gave birth to a baby boy Zehaan. Recently, Gauahar celebrated her 39th birthday with her family and friends. She shared a cute video from her grand birthday bash calling it extremely special.

Gauahar Khan shares a video from her 39th birthday party

Popular actress Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account to share an adorable video from her birthday lunch party. She called it a very special birthday celebration as it was her first as a mother to her little munchkin Zehaan. The Bigg season 7 winner captioned the video as, “Alhamdulillah for a milestone year. May Allah bless me and my family with me always. It is the most special birthday as it is the first time as MOM to my little Zehaan, Mashallah. Had an amazing lunch party with my family and friends. Happy birthday to me.”

Take a look at the video here

The video begins with Khan addressing the guests and saying, “Thank you everybody just in case you have missed I am the birthday girl.” She looks absolutely stunning in a black lace dress with open hair and a dash of bold red lipstick. At the party, everyone is seen happily singing and dancing, especially the old ladies having the most fun out there and dancing with the beautiful birthday girl. Everyone comes to speak a few words about the birthday girl as she cuts the cake and later we also see Khan distributing chocolates among the paparazzi.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

The Ishqzaade fame’s handsome husband Zaid Darbar had the most adorable birthday wish for her as well on social media as he wrote, “Turning up the charm-o-meter on the special day for the queen of my heart. On a mission to make you smile, not just today, but the rest of your life. Love you so much jaanus (beloved), Happy birthday to my incredible wife and the finest mother.

Advertisement

More about Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is known for winning the show Bigg Boss season 7. She has also featured in movies like Ishaqzaade and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. As of now, she has not announced any new projects.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Puneet Superstar and Fukra Insaan to collaborate for ‘something khatarnak’; Deets Inside