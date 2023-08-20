New mom Gauahar Khan celebrates 3 months postpartum; encourages fans to be their 'own cheerleader'

Gauahar Khan stands out as one of the most highly acclaimed actresses in the television realm. Her substantial social media following attests to her immense popularity. As the victorious contestant of Bigg Boss 7 and now a proud parent, Gauahar, along with her husband Zaid Darbar, embarked on their journey into parenthood by welcoming their first child, a baby boy, on May 10. Today, August 20, the actress posted a video on her social media platform as she celebrated three months postpartum.

Have a look at Gauahar Khan’s video

Today, on 20th August, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself embracing the three months journey into motherhood. The actress accompanies the post with a heartfelt message of encouragement and positivity aimed at her fans and followers. Gauahar wrote, “Be ur own cheerleader, Everyday !!!! 3 months postpartum #newmom.”

Gauahar Khan’s journey from pregnancy to motherhood

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar exchanged their vows and tied the knot in December 2020. Their union was a testament to love prevailing even during difficult times.

Gauahar Khan always keeps her fans updated about her personal life. Last year in December Gauahar posted an animated video on Instagram sharing the good news with her Insta family. The fans went crazy and showered the couple with their immense love and blessings.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

She regularly posted updates about her pregnancy routines and her health. On May 10, Gauahar and her husband were blessed with a baby boy. She posted a picture on her Instagram enlightening her fans about this beautiful journey.

Gauahar wrote, “It’s a boy. Assalam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realize what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new Parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Gauahar shared her baby boy’s name after one month. She wrote, “Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one's name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for your love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting privacy for our lil Jaan. He sends his love”

Work-wise, Gauahar Khan participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7. She also appeared in several films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, Ishaqzaade, and many more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is the show scripted? Second runner-up Manisha Rani REVEALS as she opens up about her journey