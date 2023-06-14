New mom Gauahar Khan expresses gratitude despite 'sleepless nights', shares hilarious photos with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media. On May 10, the former Bigg Boss 7 winner and her husband Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their cute son, Zehaan. A while ago, the couple updated their fans and followers of how they are sleep deprived but are enjoying the beautiful new phase of their life.

Gauahar Khan is ‘grateful’ as she enjoys parenthood with Zaid Darbar

A few hours ago, Gauahar Khan made a post with her husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram expressing her gratitude despite their ‘sleepless nights.’ Sharing two photos of her with Zaid, the actress captioned it, “Laughing through our sleepless nights ! Hahahahah (red heart emoji) Alhamdulillah for this blessing !”

In the pictures, Gauahar can be seen holding a coffee mug which has ‘MOM’ written on it while Zaid’s mug has the word ‘DAD.’ Both of them are having their breakfast in bowls while smiling at each other. They can be seen posing for the camera while flaunting their customized mugs. The actress wore a casual tee and shorts while her husband wore a night outfit. Have a look:

Fans react to Gauahar’s post

As soon as this post was up, fans flooded the comment section with their adorable messages and some mothers were seen finding the couple’s situation relatable. A fan wrote, “I don't know why.. but this post is so pure.” Another one commented, “Abhi toh party shuru hui hai .... Asli mazaa to potty training mein hai.” Many fans commented “welcome to the world” while dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Gauahar Khan reveals her baby boy’s name

On June 10, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated their baby’s one month by revealing their son’s name with their fans and followers. Taking to Instagram the couple captioned it, “Our ZEHAAN…Revealing our little ones name , masha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love.” In the pictures, the new parents were seen holding their baby adorably. Fans showered love on them and wished Zehaan with sweet messages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar REVEAL their baby boy's name; Pen a beautiful message: See PICS