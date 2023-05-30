New mom Gauahar Khan shares a video that every mother can relate to; Check Out

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are popular on social media for their funny social media videos that they often post on Instagram. Zaid, a content creator is often seen posting relatable Instagram reels. The two enjoy an immense fan following on the platform. Gauahar, who became a mother to a little boy on May 10 is making the most of this new phase and often takes to social media to post videos that give her followers a glimpse into the life of the new mother.

Gauahar Khan's recent Instagram video

Earlier this month Gauahar and Zaid uploaded a video which they captioned, "New Parents Syndrome." Today, Gauahar uploaded a new video where she is seen walking on tiptoes inside the house wearing a nightsuit being all excited. She wrote in the caption, "Tip Toe through the house when it has taken all of you to put a new born to bed! Heheheheh can u relate as a #newmom ???? #lovinglife #funnyreels #allahhummabariklahu Tag your new mom friends.."

Take a look at the funny video here:

Reaction of fans

Fans seem to enjoy the video as they shared their tips for Gauahar. Some also gave disclaimers about what to expect next. While most users commented how cute Gauahar looks, one comment reads, "Agey agey dekho hota hai kya!" Another wrote, "First six months wala phase is nothing bro... Aagy surprises e surprises hain...enjoy!"

Work front

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7. She was last seen on Netflix's In Real Love alongside Rannvijay Singh.

