New mom Ishita Dutta drops adorable glimpse of son Vaayu with husband Vatsal Sheth and it will melt your heart

Beloved actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have joyfully embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The couple, eager to share their journey into parenthood, has been treating their fans to delightful glimpses of this new chapter in their lives. Recently, Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta delighted her fans with a heartwarming photograph featuring her son Vaayu and her husband Vatsal Sheth. This adorable image beautifully encapsulates their newfound joy as a family and will surely melt everyone’s heart.

Ishita Dutta drops adorable glimpse of son Vaayu with husband Vatsal Sheth:

Today, on 13th September, new mommy Ishita Dutta delighted her followers with a heartwarming snapshot from her camera shot. In the picture, her loving husband, Vatsal Sheth, and their baby boy, Vaayu, can be seen gazing out of a window of their room, marveling at the beautiful scenery beyond.

Ishita shared a glimpse into their serene moment on her Instagram story, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "My boys, Enjoying the view," along with an evil eye emoji, expressing her desire to protect her little bundle of joy from any harm.

Check out a screenshot from their posts here:

In the photograph, little Vaayu looked incredibly adorable in his white baby outfit adorned with cute pineapples, radiating pure innocence. In contrast, Vatsal Sheth exuded charm in his pink and white printed shirt with blue checks, embracing his role as a loving father.

Vatshal Seth-Ishita Dutta’s love story:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's love story is a testament to the magic that can happen on the sets of a television show. It all began when they were cast together in the TV series Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. Little did they know that their on-screen chemistry would ignite a real-life love story that would take them on a beautiful romantic journey.

As they worked closely together, their bond grew stronger with each passing day. Their love blossomed, and they knew they were meant to be together. In November 2017, surrounded by love and the blessings of their families and friends, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth exchanged vows, sealing their love with a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The beautiful journey of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth reached its most joyous destination on July 19 when they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Vaayu, into their lives.

