New mom Ishita Dutta juggles work and motherhood post delivery; 'Feels great to be back on sets'

Popular actress Ishita Dutta is living some of the most beautiful moments of her life with her husband Vatsal Seth as the two welcomed their first child Vau Seth on 20 July this year. She also posted some adorable pictures and videos of their time as new parents embracing things like looking after her diet to experiencing sleeping nights taking care of the newborn. Recently, Dutta celebrated her first birthday as a new mother with her family. Now following a brief maternity break, Ishita Dutta has finally gotten back to juggling work and motherhood. Here’s how.

New mom Ishita Dutta resumes working post delivery

New mom Ishita Dutta has finally resumed shooting after the birth of her first baby boy Vayu . The beautiful actress feels glad to be back at work as she took to her Instagram stories posting a cute picture with the caption, “First shoot post delivery feels great to be back on sets.” The Drishyam fame posted another video on her stories talking about how she is feeling getting back to work and away from her newborn for the first time.

Take a look at the post she shared

In the video, the 33-year-old actress is seen saying, “So actually I am shooting after months, I mean of course I have shot some stuff at home but I have not really gone out and shot in a really long time. I am feeling really very happy and I am really missing Vayu. It is just weird to not be next to him and it has been happening since the previous night. Even last night I had to sleep in another room so we have been co-sleeping. I am still not ready to not be with him at night but every day kept telling me that I have to shoot, so I really need to get some good sleep. Of course, I have to wake up in the morning to feed him but I did sleep well. I kept getting up in the middle of the night to peep in the another room to check if he is fine or not. So, yes I really miss Vayu.”

While not much details have been revealed about the project, it definitely comes across as a good news for all of Dutta’s fans who have been waiting for her to make a comeback. In the pictures, we can see her dressed up in a comfortable orange outfit with wavy hair and a bright smile on her face.

More about Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta is known for her shows Bepannah Pyar and Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani. She gained a lot of popularity from her stint in the blockbuster film Drishyam. She was last seen in the sequel of the film Drishyam .

ALSO READ: Pratyusha Banerjee's father on Rahul Raj Singh's discharge plea rejection: 'A lot is yet to be revealed...'