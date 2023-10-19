New mom Ishita Dutta Sheth shares heartwarming photo with son Vaayu as he turns three months; PIC

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, esteemed figures in the entertainment industry, have captivated audiences not only with their on-screen performances but also with their endearing real-life journey as a couple. Recently, the pair joyfully embarked on the enchanting adventure of parenthood, warmly welcoming their first child, a baby boy, on June 19. Their fans have been treated to heartfelt glimpses of their parenting experiences, as the couple openly shares their joys and challenges in nurturing their little one. Today, Ishita Dutta delighted her followers by sharing an adorable picture with her son, Vaayu, on the occasion of his three-month milestone.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's baby boy turns three months old

Ishita Dutta maintains an open and engaging presence on her social media platforms, providing her followers with intimate glimpses into her journey as a mother. Demonstrating her love and affection for her little one, Ishita Dutta recently shared an endearing picture of herself alongside her baby boy Vaayu, to celebrate his three-month milestone.

Check out a screenshot from Ishita Dutta’s post here:

In the picture, a delightful moment between mother and son is captured in a perfect snap. Both Ishita Dutta and her son Vaayu can be seen twinning in elegant pearl white attire, with Ishita donning a stylish suit and little Vaayu dressed in an adorable printed white onesie. The tender moment is beautifully immortalized as Ishita affectionately showers her baby boy with kisses, cradling him tenderly in her arms. The heartfelt caption accompanying the picture, “Happy 3 Months my baby,” further encapsulates the depth of Ishita's love and adoration for her little one.

Vatshal Seth-Ishita Dutta’s love story:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's enchanting love story serves as a testament that the magic of love can happen anywhere. Their journey commenced when they met on the set of Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. Over time, their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, capturing the hearts of both the audience and, most importantly, each other. Surrounded by the love and blessings of their families and friends, the couple exchanged heartfelt wedding vows in November 2017.

Work-wise, Ishita Dutta has made a name for herself with notable shows such as Bepannah Pyar and Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani. She captured the hearts of millions with her performance in the blockbuster film Drishyam and Drishyam 2, off recently.

