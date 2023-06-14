New mom Neha Marda shares a glimpse of her daughter Anaya's grand 'namkaran' celebration; Watch

New mom Neha Marda is on cloud nine since she embraced motherhood and welcomed a baby girl in April 2023. The actress has been away from the limelight for a while now but still remains connected to her fans on social media. She documented every experience of her pregnancy and continues to do so post-pregnancy as well and keeps sharing it with her fans and followers. For the uninformed, Neha recently named her baby girl and has shared it on social media.

Neha shares video of Anaya's 'namkaran' celebration:

Now Neha Marda has shared a glimpse of her daughter Anaya's grand 'namkaran' celebration. In this clip, we see the Balika Vadhu actress decked up in a traditional Rajasthani outfit, and her husband, Aayushman Agrawal, is seen wearing a sherwani. Little Anaya steals the show with her adorable presence and gets captured candidly during the naming ritual. The venue is exquisitely adorned with vibrant flowers and decorative elements, while a beautifully crafted cake adds to the celebratory ambience.

Watch Neha Marda's video here-

Earlier, Neha had shared how she couldn’t meet her daughter for 20 days as she was a premature baby and was kept in the NICU. Neha had even shared her joy of holding her baby after days and expressed how her daughter crossed every phase of her treatment to be absolutely fine.

Speaking about her personal life, Neha Marda tied the knot with a Patna-based businessman Aayushman Agrawal in 2012, in an arranged marriage setup. After several years of being married, the couple embraced parenthood in 2023.

About Neha Marda's professional life:

Neha Marda made her debut in 2005 with the show Saath Rahega Always and later appeared in Ghar Ek Sapnaa. However, it was her role as Gehna in the immensely popular series Balika Vadhu due to which she rose to fame. Neha portrayed the character of Gehna for several years, earning the love and admiration of audiences for her exceptional acting skills. She also worked on other shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Doli Armaano Ki, Piyaa Albela, Laal Ishq and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda REVEALS the name of her baby girl with an adorable PIC